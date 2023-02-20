SubscribeSign In
The new slat wall provides a sense of enclosure for the living room, without separating it from the other rooms. An Article sofa is joined by Burke Decor chairs and a coffee table from 1st Dibs. The credenza is by Naan Furniture, based in Valencia, Spain, and also available on Etsy. The wall sconces are custom from Michelle Boudreau Design.
Michelle Boudreau Design led a redesign on this 1954 Palm Springs home, which has two bedrooms and two baths in 1500 square feet. Green accents on the exterior reflect the updated color palette inside. The wall sconce is from DL Design Works, and can be found on Etsy.
Kurokawa Onsen is one of the most frequented hot-spring towns among Japanese bathers, but is relatively unknown to Westerners. Located in the mountains of Kumamoto Prefecture, visitors to Kurokawa typically embrace the relaxation and seclusion of the region by staying in a traditional ryokan, or inn. For a local treat, onsen tamago, or hot-spring eggs, are boiled in the stable thermal waters and sold as street food as a regional delicacy; in Hakone, the eggs are boiled in sulfurous volcanic waters, turning their shells black. With no hotels or colorful signs, Kurokawa boasts only the pure and simple aesthetics of a traditional Japanese village surrounded by forests, mountains, and calming rivers. Featuring ancient wooden buildings and earth-and-stone stairs, the town is lined with small shops and inns, and bathers shuttle from one ryokan to another wearing their yukatas (robes) and geta (sandals).
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Sliding glass doors and a deck connect the minimalist dwelling to the lush backyard with a giant oak tree. The structure, known as Menlo Park Connect2, was built by Connect Homes.
