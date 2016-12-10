Set atop a BoConcept bed, a graphic blanket by Pia Wallén for HAY punctuates the master bedroom. The sconces are by Robert Dudley Best for Bestlite.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
A preview of a few of the 120+ products included in the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection for Target. Complete look book coming in December, with the full line available in stores and on Target.com December 27.
The outdoor seating collection was a favorite for designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine, who kept the profiles slim to avoid blocking views. Here, the Posture Chair and Ottoman Set relies on the geometry of the form—rather than solely padding—to provide comfort and support.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.