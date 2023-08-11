The kitchen cabinetry and butterfly joints were inspired by renown chef Rene Redzepi's home kitchen in Copenhagen.
The kitchen and kitchen lighting were planned and organized by Jane Ariyoshi of Kozo Designs, Tiburon. The cabinetry was crafted by Herb Zacks Woodwork, Petaluma. The live-edge shelves are by Karl Stark of Peroba Reclaimed Wood, Richmond.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.