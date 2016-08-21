The view from inside the Floating House's boat dock.
The home maintains remarkable material consistency, with Douglas fir cladding the beams, kitchen countertop, and interior walls. The open-plan kitchen absorbs views of the lake through an expansive glass wall.
Cedar slats help this Ontario lake house float soundly atop still waters. Photo by: Raimund Koch
Cedar slats mark the facade of the Worple's lakefront vacation home in Ontario.
Seebad Enge is a popular bathhouse on Lake Zurich.
The house that Dake-Wells Architecture designed for Cory and Kerry Watts in the Ozarks in southwestern Missouri is defined by subtle nods to its lakeside setting, such as an elevated wooden plank that carries visitors over a bed of river rock to the north entrance.