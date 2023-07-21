A pair of Molded Plywood lounge chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sit opposite a BoConcept coffee table and a sofa of Paul’s design. For his father’s book collection, Paul created a library around the double-height staircase.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
Double height living area opens onto the home's interconnecting courtyard and floods the living space with natural light.
A wedge-shaped skylight allows natural light to suffuse the interiors. The architects preserved a palette of dark, natural materials on the ground floor.
The living lounge opens to a small balcony.
The view from the cave-like nook towards the courtyard.
The cabins are open to every patient connected to the hospitals regardless of disease group, and reservations are managed through a booking system.
The home's indoor/outdoor connection is strong.
The architects dropped the floor of the lower level to create 10-foot-tall ceilings. The existing den and master bedroom now serve as a media room furnished with an Eero Saarinen table from Knoll, Bruno Hansen chairs, and an Original Timber Co. bench.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
This Cupertino home features a conversation pit outfitted with a 250-square-foot configuration of Patricia Urquiola’s Tufty-Time sofa for B&B Italia. Overhead, flush-mounted LED strips demarcate the lounge area.
Cupertino, California
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017