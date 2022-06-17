SubscribeSign In
Ambient lighting paired with curvy furnishings give the interior a space-age feel.
Legend 2, the 275-square-foot prefabricated home by Singapore-based Nestron, ships worldwide and is completely furnished, allowing buyers to move in upon its arrival.
"When we designed the layout, we took into account the average size of the user's body and the way they move and perceive the space,
