Floor plan drawing.
Floor plan drawing.
Californian modernism informs the shape of this Minnesota residence.
Californian modernism informs the shape of this Minnesota residence.
The secluded site allows for a high level of transparency in the design.
The secluded site allows for a high level of transparency in the design.
The bathroom has a large window that frames tree views.
The bathroom has a large window that frames tree views.
In the master bedroom, a wooden accent wall with coat hooks on one side, serves as a partition for the bed.
In the master bedroom, a wooden accent wall with coat hooks on one side, serves as a partition for the bed.
The glossy white kitchen gives the open-plan living space a clean and modern look.
The glossy white kitchen gives the open-plan living space a clean and modern look.
A patio that is accessible via the living room.
A patio that is accessible via the living room.
The open-plan living, dining and kitchen are located in the largest wing.
The open-plan living, dining and kitchen are located in the largest wing.
The entry to a corridor that leads to the bedroom wing.
The entry to a corridor that leads to the bedroom wing.
The house is sited on wooded plateau overlooking a wetland and lake beyond.
The house is sited on wooded plateau overlooking a wetland and lake beyond.
High, glazed walls bring in plenty of natural light.
High, glazed walls bring in plenty of natural light.
The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. Culver City–based practice Edward Ogosta Architecture demolished and remodeled parts of the existing house to include a larger master bedroom and a new bedroom, bathroom, and powder room. The project also included updates to the two existing bedrooms, the laundry room, and garage.
Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. Culver City–based practice Edward Ogosta Architecture demolished and remodeled parts of the existing house to include a larger master bedroom and a new bedroom, bathroom, and powder room. The project also included updates to the two existing bedrooms, the laundry room, and garage.
Set cover photo