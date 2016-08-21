In Pittsboro, North Carolina, design-build firm Tonic contstructed a four-story, 3,200-square-foot residence for a musician and his son. By using, a philosophy of "construction-led design" to inform the structure's details, the firm was able to realize the design for $200 per square foot. Located on a 60-acre plot of land, the house features green elements like a small footprint, bamboo flooring, Energy Star appliances, natural daylighting, an efficient HVAC system, and operable windows for cross ventilation.