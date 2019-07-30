The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
Open corner
South side of house, with 6-ft roof overhangs and large sliding glass panels
To improve connectivity to the rear garden, Soup Architects stretched a new ground floor extension across the width of the side to open up the eastern section of the house. A living room further knits the residence with the green space.
Natural materials are contrasted with the white surfaces.
The first floor houses a machine shop--where prototypes for LED lighting and folding glass facades are fabricated for Larissa's architecture office, housed on the second floor along with Jeff's industrial design studio. The third story is the couple's and their seven-year-old daughter's living space, making for an ideal commute.