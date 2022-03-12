HiveHaus, a UK–based company, designs modern prefab living spaces for a variety of applications. Their prefabricated modules come in the shape of hexagons, and are adaptable, affordable, sustainable, flexible, and easy to construct. These designs consist of a standardized set of components that can be connected together to create interconnecting clusters. The modules are prefabricated offsite, and can be installed in as little as two days, depending on the number of modules, access to the site, and site conditions.