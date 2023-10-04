SubscribeSign In
A series of open, street-facing gardens make up this five-story, 700-square-foot home in Tokyo, Japan. Called Garden & House, it was designed by Ryue Nishizawa, and serves as part of a study of new urban lifestyles for the non-nuclear family.
