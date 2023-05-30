Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
The kitchen features red oak plywood cabinetry with custom drawer pulls, topped with mahogany countertops. An Alessi Il Conico Kettle and Plisse Toaster bring some retro flavor.
The house is clad in Siberian larch and has a standing-seam Galvalume roof. Landscape architect Karin Ursula used native plantings to help the land recover from construction. The gravel put down in lieu of new soil will gradually fill in with plants as leaves decompose and produce a layer of soil.
Local architect Frederick “Bud” Hyland's house is located at 8712 Old Spring Road.