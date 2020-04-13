With a front facade of glass, inviting double doors, and engineered wood cladding, this prefabricated she-shed was designed by Studio Shed and is often used as a home office for women starting their own businesses or who wish to work without leaving their children for the day.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
A large cedar deck offers outdoor entertaining opportunities. The outdoor furnishings are by COOP Etabli.
A Dornbracht tap sits above a custom-built glacier white Corian countertop and sink. The sink is covered by a removable cutting board that can be kept in place for an added work surface, or removed for dedicated sink use. The cutout in the center allows water from the tap to flow straight through to the custom Corian drainer.
With bright, spacious, interiors, the home is a testament to the visionary creativity of one of America’s most renowned modernist architects.
