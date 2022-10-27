SubscribeSign In
“There was no way out to the backyard from the main living space” before, says Boyer, who swapped out the windows for a large sliding glass door.
“There was no way out to the backyard from the main living space” before, says Boyer, who swapped out the windows for a large sliding glass door.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The dark wood floors were replaced by light-colored terrazzo that gives the interiors a brighter feel.
The dark wood floors were replaced by light-colored terrazzo that gives the interiors a brighter feel.