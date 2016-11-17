Pedersen lists the Glass Trestle table among his favorite pieces. Designed in 2009, it was featured in an exhibition of young designers from around the world at the Musée d'Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris in 2012
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
Margate Drawers, a re-veneered circa-1950s chest-of-drawers with drawings of the Margate seaside screened atop.
In the living room, Hansen’s convertible Night couch and coffee table join a Black Marble rug by Suki Cheema and Slovenian Bear from Charles Fréger’s Wilder Mann series.
What’s your favorite kind of towel?
For the bath: 100 percent linen from Fog Linen. It is quick to dry and so great on the skin.
Bath towels from Fog Linen from $52.
What’s your go-to host gift?
My new favorite is a leather apron from Böle Tannery. Few things age more beautifully than a great piece of leather.
Leather apron from Böle Tannery, from $324.