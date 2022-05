A longtime fan of the Case Study houses of the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, Terry Ohm was attracted to the iT House, by Taalman Koch Architecture, for the design’s “transparency and minimalism.” His customized, smaller-scale version stands on a rural plot of land in Lake County, California. Ohm sits on his broad front steps often and appreciates their strong visual impact: “The house is so little, you’ve gotta go for grand wherever you can get it!”