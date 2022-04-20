Fabrikate upholstered the headboard in kvdrat suede, once again choosing green as the dominant shade. Blackbutt veneer was also used for the nightstands.
All paints and oils used throughout the home have low VOCs, and there are rainwater storage tanks and a solar system outside.
Farrow & Ball's bold shades India Yellow and Serge are part of the brand's Nordic Edit, a twenty-four-color collection curated by Danish design house Tapet-Cafe. Here it's paired with Strong White on the trim and ceiling.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.