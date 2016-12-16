A wide view of the renovated home situates it as it sits on Austin soil. Where the gentle swoop of the driveway meets the overhanging garage, the home's patio is just visible. A light in the new kitchen window further integrates the home with the neighborhood just beyond it.
“We really wanted to capture the ruinous quality of this old building rather than do something overtly new,” says Greg Blee, founding partner at Blee Halligan Architects. Before construction could begin, however, he and Halligan had to patch the remaining walls using stones found in the nearby river. Wherever a wall had collapsed, the designers inserted framing to create windows and doors. For the roof, they turned to the original tiles. “My father’s terrible at throwing things away,” Blee says. “We took the tiles off 30 years ago, as it was too dangerous to have them up there. They’ve been sitting in the fields ever since, and this was our last chance to use them.”
The owners requested that an enlarged passageway connect the dining room to a new outdoor space on the home’s south facade, which Moreau and his team achieved with a 15-foot opening and French doors. A clay brick veneer replaces the existing brick exterior.
A skylight reflects the elliptical shape of the central cut out of the stair. The terracotta screens have been constructed with off-the-shelf half pipe, stacked and painted, resulting in a fish scale pattern that is also present in the zinc garage door and gate cladding.
The Entry Vestibule and Foyer feature a GLOBUS pendant by The Urban Electric Co., a beautifully restored mirror original to the house, and an antique wicker armchair from Europe. Antique Limestone flooring and handmade Cement Tile based on traditional Moroccan designs.
Fung + Blatt designed the master bathroom vanity, which features Agape washbasins and fixtures and an angled mirror that reflects the oak trees seen through the skylights.
Mexican encaustic tiles with a geometric floral pattern from Mosaicos Terra line the bathroom in Austin’s studio, where a full-height window near the wall-mounted shower provides a view to the expansive outdoor scenery. A vintage kewpie doll sculpture sits atop the custom terrazzo-and-granite counter; the steel mirror is from Artes de México.
The sprawling 16-acre Katsura Imperial Villa was commissioned in the 17th Century by a pair of father-son princes, and attributed to a cadre of craftsmen and consultants. Though its rich architectural language—a polychrome of woods, wallpapers, decorative plasterwork, and swooping roofs—is more resplendent than restrained, its geometric sensibility and modular construction easily aligned with the ideals of 20th-century modernists.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
