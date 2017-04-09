Each interior space is contained within floor-to-ceiling glass, opening out to exterior spaces that continue the home's living area. The line between indoor and outdoor is blurred throughout the home, yielding a space that is greater than its parts.
The house from the south, with its irregularly spaced board and batten siding milled from reclaimed lumber.
Sliding screens of veneer with leaf cut-outs between the dining room and living room.
The textiles that they women create sometimes feature symbols that are carefully produced on the loom and represent elements of nature. Because of the work that goes into each piece, some of the pieces can take up to 60 days to produce.
The dining area is open-plan to the kitchen and living space and separated from the courtyard by large panels of fixed glazing.
Our House - Master Bedroom
Before relocating to the second-floor, 950-square-foot unit in a traditional Boston brownstone, Chris (picture here with his and Danielle's now 14-month-old daughter, Chloe) worked at Pb Elemental Design in Seattle. The move offered him the perfect chance to launch his own firm, Bunker Workshop. Renovating his new kitchen was one of his first projects--and challenges. Photo by Kate McElwee.
outdoor living / hammock room
The thousand-foot cliffs and precipitous mountains of Big Sur, California, have a long history of attracting contrarian thinkers. Taking cues from the flora, fauna, and rocky cliffs of the region, California, Mickey Muennig's brand of organic architecture doesn't stop with the terrain.
The living room features furniture from BDDW. Much of art arrayed throughout the home was collected through auctions; Southern Exposure and The Luggage Gallery are two favorite sources.
Strass Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photography: Atelier Wong Photography
Conversation pit with smoke mirrors and sputnik light
Chris designed a custom built-in desk in the den for Ellen, who often works from home.
Walnut panels make up the floors and ceiling, in a subtle material nod to the former home’s midcentury provenance. Jack and Ellen lounge on a Thayer Coggin sectional, which is joined by a Barcelona chair by Mies van der Rohe and a coffee table by Brad Ascalon; Chris designed the custom built-in shelving.
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Both of the children have access to the playspace, which has cork flooring. "Rian and Melissa thought, "How do we want to live our lives? How can the shape of the house create the backdrop for how we live and interact, and how our kids will grow up?" says Feldman. "They were really proactive and I think that's how we created this really special place."
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
Two of the must-haves for the Jorgensens were a seamless connection between indoors and out since they frequently dine and play outside, and large expanses of glass to allow natural light to illuminate the interior. The living room opens into the backyard a spacious deck constructed from Trex.
To access a secret play area in the 2 Bar House by Feldman Architecture, children clamber up climbing holds purchased from a local sporting goods store.
In the main living space, stairs lead to the basement. The white-framed chairs and couch were built by Jamie; the cabinets were designed by Jamie and built by a local cabinetmaker. Brazilian cherry floors run throughout the main house. The clerestory windows allow light in without sacrificing privacy.
The island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea. The Carrara marble for the sink surround also came from the firm’s warehouse, from a section of slab orphaned from an earlier commission. A Viking chimney wall hood tops a free-standing range by Bluestar.
Another backyard hotspot is the deck, built around an existing boulder, where adults can lounge while the kids climb.
In fall, the color of this backyard in Charlottesville, Virginia, changes daily with the foliage. Elizabeth Birdsall marvels how new outdoor spaces on her property, like a patio furnished with upholstered seating from Gloster, make enjoying the woods an easy experience: “It’s like comfortable camping, all the time.”
The landscape design, by Anna Boeschenstein of Grounded, followed a 2,200-square-foot extension by Formwork architects Robert and Cecilia H. Nichols. The front door is painted in Chinese Red by Sherwin-Williams.
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
In this sustainable home in Silicon Valley, the primary suite opens to a deck and fern garden with large, sliding glass doors.
Plant Wall Design created a custom, self-sustaining vertical green wall for the show.
Green roofs are aesthetically pleasing and have multiple positive environmental benefits, even if they are small in terms of square footage. Here, a green roof blooms atop the detached garage of a home.
