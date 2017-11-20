Artist Heather Clark, in collaboration with Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Digital Structures research group, has launched Sky Stage. Sky Stage temporarily transforms a boarded property in Frederick, Maryland’s downtown historic district into an interactive building-scale public art work.
Before - This pre-Revolutionary War building, was damaged by a major fire in 2010 and has no roof. It was boarded up until Sky Stage opened in September 2016.
The plywood boards on the doors and windows have been removed to reveal a center for arts and culture.
The centerpiece of Sky Stage is a digitally-designed two story sculpture with ribbons of drought-resistant plants that twist and wind through a wooden lattice and the building’s doors and windows.
Sky Stage is located in historic downtown Frederick in a former industrial area.
Sky Stage is by artist Heather Clark.
Sky Stage's wood and living sculpture is visible from the street.
State of the art green roof technology has been modified to support the spiraling plants.
Rainwater is collected from an adjacent roof and stored in a cistern to irrigate the plants and trees.
Artist Heather Clark collaborated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Digital Structures research group who computationally designed and engineered the sculpture’s complex wooden lattice with custom geometry-generating algorithms.
Framed by historic stone walls, Sky Stage’s open-air theater seats an audience of 140 people among trees. The theater seating appears as an extension of the wooden scaffold-like sculpture.
Frederick Arts Council is overseeing the day-to-day operations of the theater in partnership with AmeriCorps.
Working with the public, Sky Stage offers drama, music, children’s story time, art classes, dance, history, literature, and film.
2010 - Fire that devastated 59 South Carroll Street, Frederick, MD.
During the fire, the building lost its roof and second story.
After the fire, all that remained was a boarded up stone shell. The building's stone had been quarried from the site in the mid-1700s and withstood the fire.
When artist Heather Clark approached Rusty Hauver, the owner of the building, he was thrilled with the idea of transforming the boarded property. His company, the General Engineering Company, a family business, had occupied the site for 80 years prior to the fire. Rusty donated the temporary use of the property for Sky Stage.
Sky Stage has activated this previously quiet corner.
Frederick Arts Council and AmeriCorps are facilitating local residents and community groups to run creative endeavors within the historic shell.
For six years after the fire, the building sat boarded and vacant.