Scullery feature tiling at Westbourne Cottage
The formerly somber space got a splash of color and whimsy with monkey-themed Savuti wallpaper by Cole &amp; Son. The sofa is from Lazar and the Gilda chair is by Porada.
The 260-square-foot Hytte module features tall ceilings of up to nearly 12 feet. Multiple windows fill the interior with natural light and frame views of the outdoors.
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
