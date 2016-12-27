Mathematics Workbooks For Kids: As a kid, I loathed math and wonder if it was because of how it was presented to me... maybe, maybe not. To this day I think math workbooks have been cursed, the covers are terrible and unapproachable for kids who use them. So, I thought I'd try to create a cover series – I took an existing math book from my son, stripped it down to it's bare essentials and re-branded it. The end result where these friendly oversized workbooks with bold graphics and color. Self initiated project.