To Good For You Chicken Noodle Soup: Illustrated this fun idea that popped into my head this weekend. Self initiated project.
To Good For You Chicken Noodle Soup: Illustrated this fun idea that popped into my head this weekend. Self initiated project.
Female Potter: A concept mark for a client which did not make the cut. Like most illustrators or designers, I love to research different methods and styles of simplification through the work of other great creatives. Last year, I came across Gerd Arntz, a German Modernist artist renowned for his black and white woodcuts and simplified pictograms. Not only do I love his icon work, but I love how his illustrations depict the era of which they were illustrated, especially icons of people at work. Read more about Gerd Arntz. Client project.
Female Potter: A concept mark for a client which did not make the cut. Like most illustrators or designers, I love to research different methods and styles of simplification through the work of other great creatives. Last year, I came across Gerd Arntz, a German Modernist artist renowned for his black and white woodcuts and simplified pictograms. Not only do I love his icon work, but I love how his illustrations depict the era of which they were illustrated, especially icons of people at work. Read more about Gerd Arntz. Client project.
Mathematics Workbooks For Kids: As a kid, I loathed math and wonder if it was because of how it was presented to me... maybe, maybe not. To this day I think math workbooks have been cursed, the covers are terrible and unapproachable for kids who use them. So, I thought I'd try to create a cover series – I took an existing math book from my son, stripped it down to it's bare essentials and re-branded it. The end result where these friendly oversized workbooks with bold graphics and color. Self initiated project.
Mathematics Workbooks For Kids: As a kid, I loathed math and wonder if it was because of how it was presented to me... maybe, maybe not. To this day I think math workbooks have been cursed, the covers are terrible and unapproachable for kids who use them. So, I thought I'd try to create a cover series – I took an existing math book from my son, stripped it down to it's bare essentials and re-branded it. The end result where these friendly oversized workbooks with bold graphics and color. Self initiated project.
Set cover photo