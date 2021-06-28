The bathroom and kitchen floors are covered with handmade ceramic tiles to contrast with the poured concrete.
Interior designer Laura Britt followed WELL Building Standards to source the home’s non-toxic furnishings and finishes, which include living room chairs and a sofa from Thayer Coggin that use flame retardant– and formaldehyde-free cushions.
A peek at the additional bedroom located in the main residence.
Kitchen appliances are hidden behind sliding aluminum "garage" doors.
All the kitchen cabinets and appliances are consolidated into one island. Both the island and light fixture were designed by Berman Horn Studio. The countertop is by Abet Laminati.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
The couple selected stainless steel for the posts and top rails, which matches other finishes in their home. “We were very active in the design process, referencing Viewrail’s nationwide portfolio for examples,” Tim comments.
Behind her is the greenhouse, where Lynn starts vegetables like lettuce, Swiss chard, and tomatoes. Landscape architect David Hocker defined the sunken fire pit area with Cor-Ten steel.
Kogan also designed almost all of the furnishings in Sophia’s bedroom.
The outdoor living/dining room with double-sided fireplace.
The interior living room, on the reverse of the double-sided fireplace.
A peek into the master bath.
The staircase was moved to be more prominently featured in the home's renovation. The owners' surrounding art collection makes it even more striking.
A cream-colored Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams sectional designates the living area in this open concept, as does a Kochi Pattern rug from the Taj Collection at Area Rug Factory.
galley kitchen looking west
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.