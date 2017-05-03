The VitraHaus was designed by Basel-based firm Herzog & de Meuron and completed in 2010. The building is made of poured-in-place concrete, with the exterior covered in dark plaster and local fir.
The VitraHaus was designed by Basel-based firm Herzog & de Meuron and completed in 2010. The building is made of poured-in-place concrete, with the exterior covered in dark plaster and local fir.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
This 3,200-square-foot structure was assembled with a prefabricated foundation, concrete panel siding, and efficient built-ins, minimizing construction debris and toxins—such as concrete foundation tar—on the site.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
The brand new contemporary Cultural Village Expansion project for Portland Japanese Garden—the most authentic Japanese Garden outside of Japan—is a cross-cultural exchange which references the traditional Japanese architecture of the Katsuri Villa in Kyoto.
The brand new contemporary Cultural Village Expansion project for Portland Japanese Garden—the most authentic Japanese Garden outside of Japan—is a cross-cultural exchange which references the traditional Japanese architecture of the Katsuri Villa in Kyoto.
The wide and grand roof of the structure is composed of the unskinned planks designed to harmonize with the terrain.
The wide and grand roof of the structure is composed of the unskinned planks designed to harmonize with the terrain.
Aitoku Kindergarden is located in a residential district of Saitama City. The multiple pitched-roof design is meant to resemble a city-scape. Each roof is pitched differently to express natural rhythm of the town.
Aitoku Kindergarden is located in a residential district of Saitama City. The multiple pitched-roof design is meant to resemble a city-scape. Each roof is pitched differently to express natural rhythm of the town.
In the living room, guests gather on a matching ebony sofa and daybed from Hudson and a pair of Jorge Zalszupin lounge chairs. An Yves Klein coffee table—filled with the artist’s signature International Klein Blue pigment— provides a vivid burst amid otherwise organic tones. The walnut-and-bronze cabinetry is a custom design.
In the living room, guests gather on a matching ebony sofa and daybed from Hudson and a pair of Jorge Zalszupin lounge chairs. An Yves Klein coffee table—filled with the artist’s signature International Klein Blue pigment— provides a vivid burst amid otherwise organic tones. The walnut-and-bronze cabinetry is a custom design.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
The cabin’s concept was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-square-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
The cabin’s concept was simple: To create a cabin that is small and sparse yet spatially rich. The 55-square-meter (592-square-foot) cabin, commissioned by a private client and completed in 2016, comprises a large living room, bedroom, ski room, and small annex with a utility room. It functions off the water and electricity grids.
Far from the typical log-cabin style, an enormous amount of thought and consideration went into the redesign of this Westbank home; floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed steel, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances and smart home technology redefine this home with a striking level of contemporary elegance. Learn more about this property at Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2dqhllB
Far from the typical log-cabin style, an enormous amount of thought and consideration went into the redesign of this Westbank home; floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed steel, state-of-the-art kitchen appliances and smart home technology redefine this home with a striking level of contemporary elegance. Learn more about this property at Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2dq...
The house retains its original white weatherboard cladding. New double doors, painted black to contrast the house’s neutral palette, open directly to a kitchen and dining space.
The house retains its original white weatherboard cladding. New double doors, painted black to contrast the house’s neutral palette, open directly to a kitchen and dining space.
The Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios.
The Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios.
“You’re surrounded by what appeals to most people on a small island, which is the sound of nature.” —Resident Mimi Parsons
“You’re surrounded by what appeals to most people on a small island, which is the sound of nature.” —Resident Mimi Parsons
Gesner’s house for John Scantlin,1965, highlighting the structure of the single ridge beam, and its lateral rib-like beams, rising up and out toward the view. Photo by Juergen Nogai
Gesner’s house for John Scantlin,1965, highlighting the structure of the single ridge beam, and its lateral rib-like beams, rising up and out toward the view. Photo by Juergen Nogai
“The steep site lends itself to the ‘upside down’ configuration,” Harkness explains. “It certainly wouldn’t work as well if you could only access the house via the lower level, as this is through the bedroom zone, so we included two entrances. The upper one involves walking across a little bridge.”
“The steep site lends itself to the ‘upside down’ configuration,” Harkness explains. “It certainly wouldn’t work as well if you could only access the house via the lower level, as this is through the bedroom zone, so we included two entrances. The upper one involves walking across a little bridge.”
The exterior, which was taken down to the studs and rebuilt, pairs the original concrete block with reclaimed hemlock, which clads two sides of the upstairs addition.
The exterior, which was taken down to the studs and rebuilt, pairs the original concrete block with reclaimed hemlock, which clads two sides of the upstairs addition.
Designed for two women in their 60s, this collection of little huts make up a private home and a food service for the community.
Designed for two women in their 60s, this collection of little huts make up a private home and a food service for the community.
Don’t let its traditional silhouette fool you: this home features a grid-tied solar photovoltaic array just south of the property, which supplies the family’s annual average powers usage. Large steel beams and columns flank the patio, framing views of the landscape.
Don’t let its traditional silhouette fool you: this home features a grid-tied solar photovoltaic array just south of the property, which supplies the family’s annual average powers usage. Large steel beams and columns flank the patio, framing views of the landscape.
The large sliding doors are a telescoping design, which means they fit into one another and can therefore maximize the opening to the yard.
The large sliding doors are a telescoping design, which means they fit into one another and can therefore maximize the opening to the yard.
The home’s facade is private and mysterious, without discernable windows or openings. The exterior is made of concrete tiles, black plaster, and wooden trellises. The trellises act as a light screen, allowing only cracks of light to penetrate the exterior. The entry is camouflaged in the plane of the trellises, which adds to the opaque and impenetrable aesthetic at the front facade.
The home’s facade is private and mysterious, without discernable windows or openings. The exterior is made of concrete tiles, black plaster, and wooden trellises. The trellises act as a light screen, allowing only cracks of light to penetrate the exterior. The entry is camouflaged in the plane of the trellises, which adds to the opaque and impenetrable aesthetic at the front facade.
Gray Organschi took down a worn-out 1970s summer home and reinvented it as a serene pair of bleached cedar volumes connected by a glass bridge.
Gray Organschi took down a worn-out 1970s summer home and reinvented it as a serene pair of bleached cedar volumes connected by a glass bridge.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot Lens House renovation, which was finished in 2012 and just won a 2014 RIBA National Award, required six years, major remedial work on the roof and walls, approval from the planning committee, and even a sign-off from a horticulturalist to guarantee the backyard excavation didn't interfere with a walnut tree. "These things aren’t for people who are in a hurry," says architect Alison Brooks. The focus is the ten-sided trapezoidal office addition. "It wraps itself around the house with a completely different set of rules than the Victorian building," she says.
Juliet Gray, Mathias Kolehmainen, and their sons Cooper and Cyrus have a new favorite hangout: the wide back steps on the addition, which double as theater seating. (They project movies from the second-floor balcony onto an out-building across the yard.)
Juliet Gray, Mathias Kolehmainen, and their sons Cooper and Cyrus have a new favorite hangout: the wide back steps on the addition, which double as theater seating. (They project movies from the second-floor balcony onto an out-building across the yard.)
In 2011, award-winning architect Mark McInturff innovatively renovated the residence and enlarged it with a three-story modern addition. He took care to maintain the home's original character with high ceilings, inlaid floors, and elegant molding. Built circa 1912, this Spanish Revival home features a stucco façade, terra cotta tile roof, and an elegant limestone staircase from its initial build, while incorporating a four-level elevator, widened skylight and top-of-the-line appliances throughout. Learn more about this property at TTR Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2cJh4Ii
In 2011, award-winning architect Mark McInturff innovatively renovated the residence and enlarged it with a three-story modern addition. He took care to maintain the home's original character with high ceilings, inlaid floors, and elegant molding. Built circa 1912, this Spanish Revival home features a stucco façade, terra cotta tile roof, and an elegant limestone staircase from its initial build, while incorporating a four-level elevator, widened skylight and top-of-the-line appliances throughout. Learn more about this property at TTR Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2cJ...
On the outside this residence reflects the classic architecture of Riga; the inside tells a different story. Recently remodeled, the interior of this sophisticated two-level apartment has been invigorated with striking and bright modern design elements while repurposing original cast iron balustrade and handrails. Learn more about this property at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2ddQS82
On the outside this residence reflects the classic architecture of Riga; the inside tells a different story. Recently remodeled, the interior of this sophisticated two-level apartment has been invigorated with striking and bright modern design elements while repurposing original cast iron balustrade and handrails. Learn more about this property at Baltic Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2dd...
Nestled in Canmore’s Silvertip Resort community, this living masterpiece embodies the grandeur of the Rockies by blending elements from the natural landscape into its design. A modern take on the traditional mountain retreat, this home features the panoramic vistas one would expect while also showcasing a layout that fuses indoor and outdoor spaces highlighting the use of reclaimed airport hangar beams and unprecedented craftsmanship. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty Canada: http://bit.ly/2dpDdhF
Nestled in Canmore’s Silvertip Resort community, this living masterpiece embodies the grandeur of the Rockies by blending elements from the natural landscape into its design. A modern take on the traditional mountain retreat, this home features the panoramic vistas one would expect while also showcasing a layout that fuses indoor and outdoor spaces highlighting the use of reclaimed airport hangar beams and unprecedented craftsmanship. Learn more about this property at Sotheby's International Realty Canada: bit.ly/2dp...
Designed by Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius in 1940, the Chamberlain Cottage is an iconic example of the Bauhaus movement. Located at the edge of the Sudbury River on nearly eight-acres, this home was lovingly restored and, at the same time, extensively renovated. Some of the distinctive and rare features include copper wall coverings, stone and wood building materials, cork ad cement flooring and an indoor Koi pond. Learn more about this property at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty: http://bit.ly/2dqhYvy
Designed by Marcel Breuer and Walter Gropius in 1940, the Chamberlain Cottage is an iconic example of the Bauhaus movement. Located at the edge of the Sudbury River on nearly eight-acres, this home was lovingly restored and, at the same time, extensively renovated. Some of the distinctive and rare features include copper wall coverings, stone and wood building materials, cork ad cement flooring and an indoor Koi pond. Learn more about this property at Gibson Sotheby's International Realty: bit.ly/2dq...
Schatz and Eamon carefully tend to the greens planted on the ground that they took to with shovels when digging the original footings for their home.
Schatz and Eamon carefully tend to the greens planted on the ground that they took to with shovels when digging the original footings for their home.
White oak makes a return appearance on the ceiling in the master bedroom.
White oak makes a return appearance on the ceiling in the master bedroom.

14 more saves

Set cover photo