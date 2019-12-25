The kitchen cabinets are black walnut with an oil finish, which Gnatovich and Rennalls chose to enhances the natural color of the wood. The countertop and island are Cielo Quartzite, while the backsplash is steel-troweled smooth stucco.
The kitchen cabinets are black walnut with an oil finish, which Gnatovich and Rennalls chose to enhances the natural color of the wood. The countertop and island are Cielo Quartzite, while the backsplash is steel-troweled smooth stucco.
A look at a guest bathroom. The floating stone vanity is juxtaposed against wood panels and a backlit feature wall.
A look at a guest bathroom. The floating stone vanity is juxtaposed against wood panels and a backlit feature wall.
A floating soapstone fireplace wraps around a wall in the master bedroom.
A floating soapstone fireplace wraps around a wall in the master bedroom.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The blush-colored Rojo Alicante marble table in the center of the kitchen doubles as a dining table and kitchen island. A Craiglist score for $200, the table is another kitchen hack conceived by the architects. “It was really a diamond in the rough. Originally, it was a rectangle shape, in a weird ’90s, Italian kind of style, covered in a thick, resin-like finish that made it look almost orange,” says Daniel. The table was honed down to soften its color, and its top was reshaped with rounded corners.
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
The kitchen features hacked IKEA cabinets—Brit and Daniel built custom fronts and side panels out of Valchromat, a recycled engineered wood. The cabinets are topped with black steel, which extends up the wall as backsplash. “We wanted to find an inexpensive way of doing a really terrific kitchen,” says Daniel. “The metal, which is a cold-rolled sheet of blackened steel, is a unique material that will develop a patina over time, but will also be super durable—and again, very cost effective.”
The family were drawn to the Spanish Colonial–style home’s charming exterior—which was not changed in the renovation.
The family were drawn to the Spanish Colonial–style home’s charming exterior—which was not changed in the renovation.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
Naber revamped the kitchen with flat-front white cabinets, durable solid surface Cosentino counters by Dekton, and West Elm pendents for a light and airy destination.
The white-oak palette continues in the kitchen, where full-height cabinets are made with handcrafted, slatted detailing that wraps up the ceiling, and back down around to an opposite wall of drawers. The island countertop is made of Glassos, a durable, crystal-glass material. It is partially topped with a white-oak slab, with a slight overhang that makes for an apt workspace. The pendants are by Caravaggio, and the dishwasher is by Bosch.
The white-oak palette continues in the kitchen, where full-height cabinets are made with handcrafted, slatted detailing that wraps up the ceiling, and back down around to an opposite wall of drawers. The island countertop is made of Glassos, a durable, crystal-glass material. It is partially topped with a white-oak slab, with a slight overhang that makes for an apt workspace. The pendants are by Caravaggio, and the dishwasher is by Bosch.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
Set cover photo