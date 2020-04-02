Bedroom-Bathroom Ensuite
Bedroom-Bathroom Ensuite
Kitchen space
Kitchen space
Children's playspace
Children's playspace
Bedroom Corridor
Bedroom Corridor
Living Room
Living Room
Dining Room
Dining Room
Basement kitchen
Basement kitchen
Bedroom ensuite shower room and toilet
Bedroom ensuite shower room and toilet
Open bedroom
Open bedroom
Bedroom-room with a view
Bedroom-room with a view
Basement kitchen
Basement kitchen
Bedroom staircase
Bedroom staircase
Front entrance elevation
Front entrance elevation
Entrance staircase and Living room
Entrance staircase and Living room
Living room
Living room
Bathroom remodel
Bathroom remodel
Kitchen remodel
Kitchen remodel
Dining room remodel
Dining room remodel
Garden Room
Garden Room
Bedroom remodel
Bedroom remodel
Dining room side entrance
Dining room side entrance
Garden Room
Garden Room
Breakfast room
Breakfast room
Home Office
Home Office
Set cover photo