This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
The home has two bedrooms and three baths. Here is the master bedroom from another view, looking into the ensuite bathroom.
The master suite features an ensuite bathroom.
The curved corridor.
A distinct cylindrical volume encloses a bathroom that echoes the design of the home.
Here is the same space from an alternate view.
The roundness of the house lends itself perfectly to an open, wallless floor plan.
A look at the sitting room on the second level with a separate niche for an office.
A view from the second floor. Floor-to-ceiling windows keep the interiors bright and airy, while full height curtains provide protection from the heat of the sun.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
Clerestory windows line the perimeter of the soaring light-filled home.
The home appears to glow from within at night.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
A series of long stairs leads to Maison Amtrak, which is set below street level. The entranceway demonstrates Cohen’s love of Japanese design with a geometric simplicity matched only by the formal elegance of the stained Douglas fir two-by-fours.
“The house is a piece of origami made out of triangular shapes, which we then draped over the landscape,” says Arbel.
With a last minute deadline, architect Burton Baldridge transformed a decaying trailer into a modern green home for Stubb's, an Austin, Texas club. Baldridge teamed up with Branson Fustes of Pilgrim Building Company to work on the interiors and building custom furniture, such as a bar on one end.
