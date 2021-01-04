A sculptural, Aalto-designed street light outside the Museum of Central Finland.
It takes a second to understand why the images in Rumi Ando’s “Tokyo Nude” are so serene—and yet disquieting.
"It was important to make clear that compact living does not mean losing space for all of your collected items," says Rocha.
Small spaces and tiny homes present some physical limitations, but they actually make room for imaginative solutions.
Kajstaden Tall Timber Building sustainability diagram
This Beverly Hills kitHAUS is comprised of modernist prefab modules that can accommodate a variety of uses: from yoga studios to home offices, and from weekend retreats to pop-up kiosks and guest rooms.
Located in Austin’s historic Hyde Park in the company of 1920s-era bungalows, the Concrete Casita by Ravel Architecture is distinct with its contemporary, low-lying profile, yet feels at home with the neighborhood. Designs to become in-law’s quarters or serve as a versatile, indoor/outdoor space for an active Austin family, the 600-square-foot structure has a rugged makeup of board-formed concrete, rusted steel, and glass. Ravel Architecture partners Alex Finnell and Devin Keyes chose board-formed concrete for the exterior, scoring the vertical boards to "get a really nice texture and interesting dynamics," says Finnell.
De Rosee Sa designed and built this black timber cabin on a budget of $32,872. The home’s exterior, which was stained using tractor engine oil, references the rural vernacular of its locale.
Large for a tiny house RV, but still small - especially in the western landscape.
