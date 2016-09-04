Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
The interiors of this 1850s threshing barn in rural England are finished in OSB. The material, usually used as sheathing under exterior cladding, reminded the project’s architect Carl Turner of the straw that was once held in the barn.
Most of the house is oriented toward the glass curtain wall overlooking the town of Odawara, save for private areas like the shared bathroom.
The bathroom’s width and reinforced handrails accommodate Wansbrough’s needs.
In the marble-paved bathroom, the architects employed a simple trick to get the most out of the small space. Since the ceilings were already high, they raised the floor level about two feet to fit a Dornbracht bathtub beneath the shower. “By doing so, we also gained a storage space under the bathroom floor, and the window, without moving it, suddenly was in the right place!” Eugeni says. The shower head and sink are by Duravit.
In the bathroom, the home’s epoxy floor transitions from whitish gray to submarine yellow. The sink and tub are by Galassia, and the faucets are by Vola. A ladder, which serves as a towel rack, was sourced from the Danish Emergency Management Agency. The black-and-white industrial laundry bin is by Vipp.
In its closed position, the piece looks like a storage unit. A door on wheels slides open to reveal a kitchen inside.
The wall and floor tile in the bathroom is from Statements Tile. The fixtures are Kohler.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The bathrooms feature the same polished concrete flooring and poured concrete counters found elsewhere in the home. A honed granite recessed shower provides a visual counterpoint to the sea of white and steel.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.
