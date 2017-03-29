“The building was essentially rebuilt from the inside out,” Webster says. Workers gutted the 1,916-square-foot residence down to its brick shell, expanding it downward and outward to reach 3,208 square feet.
Amy and Jeremy Clark join their son, Edison, in the dining room; the Thatcher chairs by Newport Furniture and a dining table by Caperton of West Virginia are both from Room & Board. Edison’s high chair is the Tripp Trapp model by Stokke.
Schatz and Eamon carefully tend to the greens planted on the ground that they took to with shovels when digging the original footings for their home.
From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.
superrkül dubbed this project the Stealth Cabin because it's hidden in the landscape and will continue to recede in view over time. Photo by Shai Gil.
The kitchen cabinets in white, natural fir and two alternating shades of green inspired by Castelvetrano olives contrast with marble backsplashes.
The Ancient Stone Mosaics collection recalls classic designs from centuries past.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
It is all very mindful. “We proceeded with a philosophy and a vision,” says Chamberlin. “All of us understood that the poetry of what you look at is very important.”
Architects Simone Carneiro and Alexandre Skaff transformed a cramped São Paulo apartment into a mid-city refuge for Simone Santos. On the terrace, plants, vines, and pergolas form a barrier against the city’s notorious noise and pollution.
In the open living and dining room of a hillside family home in Japan, Eames shell chairs surround a custom walnut table by Kagura. The upholstered seating is by Arflex. The architect, Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio, also designed the custom kitchen island and stove vent.
A bedroom with a view of Manhattan in the Wythe Hotel.
In realizing their dream to build a country retreat in upstate New York, Sandy Chilewich and Joe Sultan—proprietors of the textiles firm Chilewich|Sultan—eschewed a mountainous view for an understated wooded plot. At 800 square feet, the flat-roofed home is a modest structure for the expansive 10-acre property.
Maple performs in the basement playroom. The basement windows are coated with a polycarbonate greenhouse glaze.
The mother takes up residence in the basement area, which enjoys access to the backyard garden where the children often play. Terrazzo flooring with a cowhide rug create a slightly retro-glam look.
The owners furnished the living room with a mixture of new and old pieces, including a Hans Wegner lounger and Tuckbox coffee table. A timber-lined hallway leads out from it to the newer parts of the home. Sections of steel-framed double glazing separate and accentuate each “house” while letting in glimpses of sky.
Blanc took the term "living room" to a different level with this striking 20-by-23-foot interior wall for the Dimanche family's home in Paris.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
@emilylauren.au posted this pared-down bathroom with monochromatic matte fixtures by Chanee Vijay.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The house's ceiling was hewn from Douglas fir, which gives off a warm glow. The rafters were designed to emulate the look of strong ceiling beams.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
A Renlita Floataway garage door is shielded by one of the home’s many overhangs.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Ceramicist Bari Ziperstein's latest collection (left) takes inspiration from fashion designer Rachel Comey's spring/summer 2017 line (right).
