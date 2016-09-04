The milky-white, one-and-a-half-inch thick polycarbonate plastic panels keep its inhabitants from being seen from the outside (unless they stand right up against the wall). From inside, urban surroundings become a pleasantly blurry backdrop.
“Peter and I’ve got shockingly similar and far-reaching design inspirations. Our conversations would move easily from brutalism to driftwood
to kachinas and then flow right back to something applicable to architecture. I can’t tell you how many times I will do that with a less-design-literate client and just get a blank stare!” —Architect Craig Steely
The master bedroom is defined on the north side by a series of indoor louvers, which allow the couple to frame and manage their views.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
The trip from garage to first floor is through a wood-clad spiral staircase that resembles a giant slatted barrel.
The LC4 lounge is by Le Corbusier, Charlotte Perriand, and Pierre Jeanneret for Cassina. Operable porthole windows on the east facade offer ventilation.
At a home in California, wood and glass take the lead, including wood drawers with cutout pulls for a custom but simple look.
The public staircase is directly adjacent to the house, though the louvers mitigate the view of passersby in favor of views of San Francisco.
The dining area features hanging lights by Buster and Punch and the wall-mounted Forty-5 model by Delta Light. Photo by Monika Nguyen.