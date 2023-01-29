The back of the house showing the warm-hued Cumaru wood cladding with garden design executed by Jane Brockbank.
Hardy frosted oak panels line the kitchen staircase.
Hardwearing quartz is used on the kitchen worktops. The cupboards are made from yew veneer.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area has Halo lights by Ladies and Gentlemen Studio, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison, and a sofa from IKEA.
The minty green powder bath is a favorite room of the client's. The clear polycarbonate ceiling adds an element of surprise, while imbuing the pocket-sized space with an indoor-outdoor feel that is connected to the polycarbonate to the sunroom in the ADU.
Built-in shelving and integrated storage, like in this wall up the stairs, imbues Mouse House with layers of porosity.
Light from a new skylight pours into the home's entryway and living room. Steel columns and beams were added for structural reinforcement, and the couple left all beams, old and new, exposed.
"I always wanted to have my very own yellow brick road," says Viviana de Loera, whose favorite part of the home is the playful staircase. The original stairs and handrail were preserved in the renovation.