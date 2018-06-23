The aluminum sliding glass door system, manufactured by Solar Innovations, comprises five seamless panels that meet at the corner.
The aluminum sliding glass door system, manufactured by Solar Innovations, comprises five seamless panels that meet at the corner.
LABhaus uses standard paint colors from Sherwin-Williams and tweaks them according to lighting conditions throughout the day. “Snowbound is a rich white that doesn’t wash out,” says architect Sara-Ann Logan.
LABhaus uses standard paint colors from Sherwin-Williams and tweaks them according to lighting conditions throughout the day. “Snowbound is a rich white that doesn’t wash out,” says architect Sara-Ann Logan.
The horizontal detailing for the rain screen reinterprets the clapboard cladding of the old house.
The horizontal detailing for the rain screen reinterprets the clapboard cladding of the old house.
The unofficial guest room features a West Elm bed, marble side tables from CB2, lamps from Target, and bedding from Ikea. The flokati rug and Murano glass chandelier are both vintage.
The unofficial guest room features a West Elm bed, marble side tables from CB2, lamps from Target, and bedding from Ikea. The flokati rug and Murano glass chandelier are both vintage.
LABhaus Floor Plan A Deck B Pool C Great Room D Kitchen E Laundry Room F Bathroom G Guest Room
LABhaus Floor Plan A Deck B Pool C Great Room D Kitchen E Laundry Room F Bathroom G Guest Room
Set cover photo