The aluminum sliding glass door system, manufactured by Solar Innovations, comprises five seamless panels that meet at the corner.
LABhaus uses standard paint colors from Sherwin-Williams and tweaks them according to lighting conditions throughout the day. “Snowbound is a rich white that doesn’t wash out,” says architect Sara-Ann Logan.
The horizontal detailing for the rain screen reinterprets the clapboard cladding of the old house.
The unofficial guest room features a West Elm bed, marble side tables from CB2, lamps from Target, and bedding from Ikea. The flokati rug and Murano glass chandelier are both vintage.
LABhaus Floor Plan
A Deck
B Pool
C Great Room
D Kitchen
E Laundry Room
F Bathroom
G Guest Room