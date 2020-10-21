Michael K. Chen Architecture channels Le Corbusier vibes into a modular and multifunctional holiday home aboard the world’s largest residential yacht.
The oak cabinet in the living room was another secondhand find. “It had the exact measurements of the wall,” says Annemie. “We just needed to hang it.” The throw blanket is from La Femme Garniture while the pillows and pendants are custom.
Interior designer Ponnie Tan of EightyTwo infuses a Singapore apartment with a striking play of tones, forms, and graphics.
“Verde Alpi marble is fascinating,” says Gri. “It has unique veins and shades of colors, from dark green to white.” The marble is mined only in the Aosta Valley region of northwestern Italy.
A light well funnels light and fresh air into the nursery.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.