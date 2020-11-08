Custom built-ins, and cabinet-grade cedar from sustainably farmed forests comprise the interiors.
Custom built-ins, and cabinet-grade cedar from sustainably farmed forests comprise the interiors.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
The home office is designed to be easily installed on foundation screws, which don’t require digging or a concrete foundation.
The home office is designed to be easily installed on foundation screws, which don’t require digging or a concrete foundation.
The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
In the Bogarts’ living room, a brick fireplace inspired by Josef Albers commands attention and changes with the daylight. The artist made the bowl filled with yellow flowers in college.
In the Bogarts’ living room, a brick fireplace inspired by Josef Albers commands attention and changes with the daylight. The artist made the bowl filled with yellow flowers in college.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
Polished concrete mixed with black volcanic sand is used for the floor, while the ceilings are lined in plasterboard.
Polished concrete mixed with black volcanic sand is used for the floor, while the ceilings are lined in plasterboard.
The Lost Cottage vacation rental is nestled in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry, Ireland. The principal bedroom features a massive picture window that looks out over Caragh Lake and the surrounding farmland. A glass roof was also installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars in the International Dark Sky Reserve.
The Lost Cottage vacation rental is nestled in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry, Ireland. The principal bedroom features a massive picture window that looks out over Caragh Lake and the surrounding farmland. A glass roof was also installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars in the International Dark Sky Reserve.
The screens help control sunlight penetration and passive solar radiation.
The screens help control sunlight penetration and passive solar radiation.
In winter, the wooden screens can be opened to draw in the warm, afternoon sun.
In winter, the wooden screens can be opened to draw in the warm, afternoon sun.
The two-story, light-filled courtyard opens the ground floor up to the floors above, providing visually transparency between floors.
The two-story, light-filled courtyard opens the ground floor up to the floors above, providing visually transparency between floors.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Detail at front bay window corner.
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
Living area, looking toward entry alcove and through front bay window up street.
Dining area and light-well window.
Dining area and light-well window.
View looking up at facade from sidewalk.
View looking up at facade from sidewalk.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Entry Interior
Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Entry Interior
Large expanses of glass lead to the deck and panoramic desert views.
Large expanses of glass lead to the deck and panoramic desert views.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
The vestibule is the entry point, and it also separates the sleeping area of the house from the communal areas.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
Powder Bathroom
Powder Bathroom
Powder Room
Powder Room
While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. They said: "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height rather than obstructing sightlines when standing."
While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. They said: "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height rather than obstructing sightlines when standing."
Another view of the property shows off the sparkling pool and spa.
Another view of the property shows off the sparkling pool and spa.
At ground level, a stone and concrete patio extends from the main house to meet the zero-edge pool and lawn. The detached guesthouse sits on a corner of the lot.
At ground level, a stone and concrete patio extends from the main house to meet the zero-edge pool and lawn. The detached guesthouse sits on a corner of the lot.
Set cover photo