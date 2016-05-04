Millau Bridge, France-From the photographer: "The new Millau Bridge is considered to be the world's tallest. One of the pillars reaches more than eleven-hundred feet into the air, making it more than 50 feet taller than the Eiffel Tower." Photo by: tibchris
Puente Nuevo, Spain-Three impressive bridges span the gorge that cuts through the southern Spanish town of Ronda. The "new bridge" is the most dramatic. Photo: papalars
Runyang Bridge, China-Part of the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway, crossing the Yangtze River. Fourth-longest span in the world. Photo: sjiong
Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, USA-At just under 24 miles, this one goes deep into water world.Photo: Joe Shlabotnik
Tower Bridge, London-The Tower Bridge, just one of 214 connectors to be built across the River Thames, is the most photographed landmark in the most photographed city in the world. Photo: Trodel
Kawazu Loop Bridge, Japan-A bridge in a Japanese mountain valley with spiraled entry and exit ramps.Photo: TANAKA Juuyoh (ç°ä¸åæ´)
Incheon Bridge, South Korea-Providing new road access to Seoul's Incheon International Airport, the bridge is both long (13 miles) and tall (756 feet). It's shown here before its October 2009 completion. Photo by: Ryan Wick
Khaju Bridge, Iran-The Khaju Bridge, made up of 23 stout arches, was built in 1650 and connects two quarters of the old dynastic capital of Isfahan. Photo: jeffmcneill
Donghai Bridge, China-For two years after its completion in late 2005, the Donghai Bridge was the longest cross-sea bridge in the world. Photo by: Wikipedia
Puente de la Mujer, Argentina-The condo-ified Buenos Aires port barrio of Puerto Madero is home to this artistic pedestrian bridge. Photo: Jorge Lascar
Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia-A good place to watch Sydney's New Year's fireworks display, with the harbour bridge as its focal point, is from Cockatoo Island. Photo: coquetboy
Forth Railway Bridge, Scotland-Dating to 1890, the first British bridge to be constructed of steel, and still the second-longest cantilever bridge in the world. Photo by: Brian Forbes
Rialto Bridge, Italy-The oldest and most famous bridge across the Grand Canal in Venice. Photo by: llamnudds
Erasmus Bridge, Netherlands-Pictured above is the large main pylon of "The Swan" bridge in Rotterdam. Photo: on1stsite
Kintai Bridge, Japan-A 5-arch wooden bridge, built in 1673 below the mountaintop Iwakuni Castle. Photo: Kyle T. Ramirez
Golden Gate Bridge, USA-Tilt-shift of the iconic Golden Gate in San Francisco. Photo: TenSafeFrogs