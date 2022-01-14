The existing footprint and scale of spaces was reworked to suit the clients’ specific needs. This included converting the indoor pool pavilion, which wasn’t in use, into a spacious and light-filled master bedroom suite.
The homeowners take a seat at the island of their kitchen.
The kitchen sits just off the living room area for easy entertaining. The roller shades are from J Geiger.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The home office is designed to be easily installed on foundation screws, which don’t require digging or a concrete foundation.
Set on a custom ESCAPE trailer that can be easily hooked up to a vehicle, the IKEA tiny home is clad in shou sugi ban–type exterior siding and fitted with low-E thermopane windows.
On a site adjacent to a greenbelt, architects Yen Ong and Paul Merrill of 5G Studio envisioned “a solid black mass within an enclosed garden,” says Ong. A geothermal heat pump, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting helped the project achieve LEED Platinum status.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
London-based architecture and design studio Alma-nac designed House in the Woods, a contemporary home surrounded by pristine forest in England’s South Downs National Park to replace a decrepit, 1950s bungalow. The new 240-square-meter dwelling retains the former building’s simple gabled form and footprint, but offers greater flexibility with its ability to change from a single bedroom home to five bedrooms for large family gatherings.
Designed by architect Andrés Escoba, Casa OM1 in Guadalajara, Mexico, is built for modern-day living, with spaces that balance technology, comfort and, luxury.
A renovation of one of Sea Ranch's homes was completed over the course of four years by Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design; their design employed similar materials and aesthetics as the original.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
In their approach to renovating and adding an extension to Hopetoun Road Residence, B.E. Architecture sought to first
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
Sonoma Wine Country I
Entrance side view surrounded by landscapes and lake