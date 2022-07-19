SubscribeSign In
The color palette may be restrained, and the price tags high, but it's not all serious: Check out the hammock hung in the office between the living room and bedroom.
The color palette may be restrained, and the price tags high, but it's not all serious: Check out the hammock hung in the office between the living room and bedroom.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
All appliances in the kitchen are from Thermador, save for a Miele dishwasher. Bright white Caesarstone bounces yet more light into the space.
All appliances in the kitchen are from Thermador, save for a Miele dishwasher. Bright white Caesarstone bounces yet more light into the space.