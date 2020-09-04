Designed for both indoors and outdoors, the portable lamp works as both a speaker and a light with bluetooth connectivity, full-range dimming control, and touch-sensitive volume control.
Designed for both indoors and outdoors, the portable lamp works as both a speaker and a light with bluetooth connectivity, full-range dimming control, and touch-sensitive volume control.
While you’re there, make sure to try out activities or sports that take advantage of the incredible natural surroundings. You’ll be able to rent a boat, kayak, snow shoes, a bicycle, or fishing and diving equipment. You can even sign up for a group fishing trip or have a chance to see the winter lights.
While you’re there, make sure to try out activities or sports that take advantage of the incredible natural surroundings. You’ll be able to rent a boat, kayak, snow shoes, a bicycle, or fishing and diving equipment. You can even sign up for a group fishing trip or have a chance to see the winter lights.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
The open-plan kitchen and living room in the de Gaspé House in Montreal's Villeray neighborhood borrows natural light from a double-height space over the seating area.
Thanks to a contemporary interior that she’s been updating for a decade, modern architect Abigail Turin has learned to love her traditional 1925 San Francisco home. Rather than indulge her impulse and strip away the home’s traditional flourishes, Turin embraced the dark in her striking living room—the deep paint is Le Corbusier’s 4320J from Les Couleurs Suisse. An iconic Arco lamp by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni for Flos, Charles sofas by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, an Extra Big Shadow floor lamp by Marcel Wanders for Cappellini, and a painting over the marble fireplace by Martin Barré shed a little light.
Thanks to a contemporary interior that she’s been updating for a decade, modern architect Abigail Turin has learned to love her traditional 1925 San Francisco home. Rather than indulge her impulse and strip away the home’s traditional flourishes, Turin embraced the dark in her striking living room—the deep paint is Le Corbusier’s 4320J from Les Couleurs Suisse. An iconic Arco lamp by Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni for Flos, Charles sofas by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, an Extra Big Shadow floor lamp by Marcel Wanders for Cappellini, and a painting over the marble fireplace by Martin Barré shed a little light.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
WORKac designed a teaching classroom at Brooklyn’s P.S. 216 elementary school that channels runoff rainwater from its roof for reuse in its mobile greenhouse.
WORKac designed a teaching classroom at Brooklyn’s P.S. 216 elementary school that channels runoff rainwater from its roof for reuse in its mobile greenhouse.
This helps tie the overall design of the house together,” says Jeffries. The windows of the master bedroom—which features a Dann Sideboard by TemaHome—open to reveal a mahogany hardwood deck.
This helps tie the overall design of the house together,” says Jeffries. The windows of the master bedroom—which features a Dann Sideboard by TemaHome—open to reveal a mahogany hardwood deck.
Architect James Jeffries crafted the kitchen table by joining a birch plywood surface with the base of a collapsible catering table, purchased at a furniture sale held at an old office building.
Architect James Jeffries crafted the kitchen table by joining a birch plywood surface with the base of a collapsible catering table, purchased at a furniture sale held at an old office building.
Pulltab’s ingenious skylit lightwells visible from the terrace Marcovitz and Geiger requested for the newly built-out second-floor roof terrace. The outdoor table is vintage Paul McCobb.
Pulltab’s ingenious skylit lightwells visible from the terrace Marcovitz and Geiger requested for the newly built-out second-floor roof terrace. The outdoor table is vintage Paul McCobb.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.
All of the beds in the house are playful custom one-off designs by Crasset, including the marionette-themed master bed, which a local carpenter fabricated from oak felled in the surrounding forest. The stone fireplace is original.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
In the master bathroom, the Smiths worked with a Boston-based company, Artaic, on the mosaic tile.
Rain Shelter by GCArchitects, Gabriela Sanz Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez Mediero Constructed from recycled wood, the rain shelter provides as much solice as entertainment: It becomes a fountain in the rain, a prism of light in the sun, and a whistle in the wind. Photo by Jack Ramsdale. Courtesy of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.
Rain Shelter by GCArchitects, Gabriela Sanz Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez Mediero Constructed from recycled wood, the rain shelter provides as much solice as entertainment: It becomes a fountain in the rain, a prism of light in the sun, and a whistle in the wind. Photo by Jack Ramsdale. Courtesy of the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.
Medium’s master bedroom is outfitted with a claw-foot tub.
Medium’s master bedroom is outfitted with a claw-foot tub.
The house is one of 40 finalists for the TERRA Award, an international prize for earthen homes, which will be announced on July 14.
The house is one of 40 finalists for the TERRA Award, an international prize for earthen homes, which will be announced on July 14.
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
An unadorned spruce wood staircase leads to the upper level.
An unadorned spruce wood staircase leads to the upper level.
Brick and board-formed concrete are the primary materials of the rugged, yet elegant, structure.
Brick and board-formed concrete are the primary materials of the rugged, yet elegant, structure.
The back wall of the garden, made from stacked concrete blocks, was initially meant to be a row of vertical planting boxes.
The back wall of the garden, made from stacked concrete blocks, was initially meant to be a row of vertical planting boxes.
This Murphy bunk bed, the Lollipop IN model from Resource Furniture, stows away flush to the wall when not in use.
This Murphy bunk bed, the Lollipop IN model from Resource Furniture, stows away flush to the wall when not in use.
The motif of stone directional pavers culminates in these concrete benches, ideal for hosting and relaxing. When cooking, the residents can easily walk over to a nearby garden for vegetables, or chicken coup for eggs. The large ipe-clad addition on the right is the master bedroom, also equipped with sliding doors for easy outdoor access.
The motif of stone directional pavers culminates in these concrete benches, ideal for hosting and relaxing. When cooking, the residents can easily walk over to a nearby garden for vegetables, or chicken coup for eggs. The large ipe-clad addition on the right is the master bedroom, also equipped with sliding doors for easy outdoor access.
Darcy Miro and her son, Lucien, enjoy a moment in their new double-height living room. The Charlotte Perriand wall sconces are vintage finds.
Darcy Miro and her son, Lucien, enjoy a moment in their new double-height living room. The Charlotte Perriand wall sconces are vintage finds.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
Permeable hardscaping retains moisture and helps reduce the need for watering.
This cheeky statement was screen printed on glass.
This cheeky statement was screen printed on glass.
The kids make all the fun they need in their bedroom. Their bunk beds and shelving were bought at Ikea.
The kids make all the fun they need in their bedroom. Their bunk beds and shelving were bought at Ikea.
This house for a family of four in Kamakura, near Tokyo, was the first in Japan to receive Passive House certification, an international standard for energy-efficient housing. It was designed by Mori and completed in 2009.
This house for a family of four in Kamakura, near Tokyo, was the first in Japan to receive Passive House certification, an international standard for energy-efficient housing. It was designed by Mori and completed in 2009.
Bulthaup's b2 system comes equipped with everything a kitchen needs—the workbench contains a sink, trash receptacles, and cooktops, while the two wooden cabinets house the appliances and the kitchenware.
Bulthaup's b2 system comes equipped with everything a kitchen needs—the workbench contains a sink, trash receptacles, and cooktops, while the two wooden cabinets house the appliances and the kitchenware.
A simple shower design using corrugated steel references farmhouses of old.
A simple shower design using corrugated steel references farmhouses of old.

10 more saves

Set cover photo