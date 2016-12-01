At a home in California, wood and glass take the lead, including wood drawers with cutout pulls for a custom but simple look.
ASA1
Anteprima by Pianca / pianca.it Read our Dwell Reports on closet systems from the June 2009 issue
Squadra by Ornare / ornare.com.br Read our Dwell Reports on closet systems from the June 2009 issue
Fabric-clad wardrobe doors custom designed by INTERIOR-iD, along with Joseph Giles leather pulls, add texture to the master bedroom.
Don’t be afraid to invest in organization systems for your office, closet, and bedroom. They can make all the difference!
The largest appliances are clustered around the apartment’s plumbing core, which abuts the kitchen and bathroom.
DeMarie used these images to determine the best way to update the recessed lighting and recreate the original shade of stain applied on the plywood walls. The photos are currently housed in Shulman's archives at the Getty Research Institute.
Even the pool is the result of mixed influences: Andrew wanted a series of shallow, gently sloping hangout zones; his wife, Amy, a former competitive swimmer, needed a full lane deep enough for laps.
In a small seating area at the base of a two-story tower, Oslo chairs and sofas by Anderssen& Voll are paired with Around tables by Thomas Bentzen, all from Muuto. The lamp from Svenskt Tenn was designed by Josef Frank in 1938.
A staircase leads to a roof deck with striking views.
In the bathroom, a compact Lillången sink from IKEA offers a narrow profile for the tight space, yet is deep enough to accommodate hanging storage trays for toiletrie. The toilet is by Fresca and the subway tile is from Mosa.
The space-saving appliances are all from Bosch’s 500 and 800 series.
Sweetdram Workshop is a minimal workspace located in London, England, designed by SODA. A Dalston based creative workshop has been completed for Sweetdram, a new distillery collective, in collaboration with young architecture practice SODA. Sweetdram’s first ‘permanent’ home is in a former printworks in Dalston and has been designed to be as flexible as possible – everything within the studio can be easily dismantled, moved and adapted to the needs of the company. SODA’s approach has been to use a limited, modern materials palette to inform a ‘kit of parts’ to design practical, minimal interiors, which reinforce Sweetdram’s contemporary take on liquors for modern tastes.
Crooked Nose & Coffee Stories is a minimal coffeehouse with a natural and simple aesthetic located in downtown Vilnius, Lithuania, designed by Inga Pieslikaite. The space has a focus on the drinks rather than the design – the minimal interior encourages visitors to enjoy the coffee being served. The interior reflects the calm and peaceful moments that we have when we are having a sip of our favorite coffee. A white, pure, and clean palette creates aesthetics that visually expand the space. Walls are painted white to keep the atmosphere bright and clean.
Frame House is a minimal home located in Kanagawa, Japan, designed by Peak Studio. The residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood with a scenic surrounding environment. Timber frames outline the various spaces without completing cutting them off from natural light or wind. The flooring throughout the space consists of polished concrete, with the kitchen and living space slightly elevated with wood floors.
The Attic is a minimal renovation located in Strasbourg, France, designed by f+f architectes. This large duplex apartment occupies the former attic of the building. It has been created through the conversion of old maid rooms and the above loft that was used for storage. Throughout the project the material palette is restrained: wood flooring, black MDF that is dyed in the mass for the fixed furniture, large sheets of thin ceramic in the bathrooms and kitchen top. The upper floor is organized with the kitchen on one side, a fireplace and living room on the other, dining area in the center. Only the chimney masonry from the lower floor apartments interrupts the open plan. The living room faces a large terrace that is partly sunken into the roof. The built in fireplace is flanked with concealed storage spaces and bar.
Maisa is a minimal table created by Switzerland-based designer Carlo Clopath. Form meets flawless function: exceptionally smooth to the touch and featuring a table top that can be effortlessly extended, this piece combines sleek lines with elegant shapes and details finished to the highest quality. The table top can be moved effortlessly along the longitudinal bars of the base, exposing the solid wood frame and the hidden extender. The practical extension piece can be made from solid wood or FENIX NTM, a lightweight, opaque material with a high-quality, ultra-scratch-proof coating. The table can be extended in a flash to conjure up space for more guests.
Assemblage is a minimal table and bench created by Brooklyn-based designers Fort Standard. Their new collection further explores the experimental dimension of their process by pushing natural materials beyond conventional limits and applications. Hundreds of thin, hard maple slats are assembled into the vertically oriented triangular tubes that make up the surface and extruded legs of this hexagonal coffee table.
Herringbones is a minimal furniture collection created by London-based designers Raw-Edges. Pieces of wood were plunged individually into colorful baths of pigments. The designers applied different layers of dye to the wood at a 45° degree angle, as to create a colorful herringbone pattern. Herringbone is a pattern commonly used in textiles but also on floor tilings and road pavement. The Herringbones series consists of a chair, a coffee table, a desk, a dining table and a paravent. This installation acted as a performance, starting with production materials and ending in soft, colorful patterns on solid wood.
Cyl is a minimal furniture collection created by Paris-based designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Cyl was originally conceived for the home as a table programme, but soon the designers sensed the potential to turn it into a system with a larger range of typologies. It was an important step to realize that its domestic qualities are interesting in the office landscape. They think the simplicity of Cyl responds to a demand for clarity and fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the office world.
Mies Dining Table is a minimal dining table created by Copenhagen-based designers Million. The German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s minimalist dictum ’less is more’ provided the inspiration for the Mies Dining Table, which brings horizontal and vertical lines together in a stringent architectural composition. The frame grips the corners of the tabletop, partially recessing the tabletop in the frame – a detail that completes the stringent and minimalist design. The key advantage of the table lies inits pragmatic flexibility, where the wide range of frame colors and tabletop variants,including marble and linoleum, unfold its aesthetic potential in relation to the context. Mies Dining Table is available in two lengths and two widths, accommodating either six or eight people at your office or in your home.
Sight lines are crucial to offering a sense of space, so Mikael's desk has views outside in both directions.
The office, which is a single-level separate unit, boasts Ikea desks and a signed work by Gilbert and George (friends of the couple).
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
This simple desk organizer is carved out of solid oak.
The complete line of WorkShop products, including limited edition items, is available now. New tools for work and brainstorming will periodically refresh the collection.
The master bedroom includes an armoire by Kastella and a chandelier by Lambert & Fils. A portion of the ceiling was pared back to expose the underside of the original roof.
