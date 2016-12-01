Sweetdram Workshop is a minimal workspace located in London, England, designed by SODA. A Dalston based creative workshop has been completed for Sweetdram, a new distillery collective, in collaboration with young architecture practice SODA. Sweetdram’s first ‘permanent’ home is in a former printworks in Dalston and has been designed to be as flexible as possible – everything within the studio can be easily dismantled, moved and adapted to the needs of the company. SODA’s approach has been to use a limited, modern materials palette to inform a ‘kit of parts’ to design practical, minimal interiors, which reinforce Sweetdram’s contemporary take on liquors for modern tastes.