Created by Costa Mesa-based Sean Woolsey, our exclusive edition Skateboards are made from American black walnut and sugar maple. Made individually by hand in Woolsey’s studio, each board is slightly different due to its unique wood grain pattern. The decks have been treated with grip tape made from recycled glass, that allows the beauty of the wood to shine through even when riding. Each deck is laser engraved on the bottom with a custom Woolsey x FvF seal and hand finished with a durable coating.