A large kitchen island makes up for the lack of upper cabinet space and separates the kitchen from the living room. The cabinetry is custom made by Henrybuilt, hidding all appliances other than the copper BlueStar range.
Hughes’ collection of hundreds of books is stored on a vertiginous two story bookcase, which takes up the whole of the northern wall of the living room. It’s an ingenious solution to the small-space dwelling that draws the eye up, adding texture and interest to the room without taking up floor space.
Ab Rogers dons a bold suit that suits the spirit of the accompanying decor he designed.
This 1920s four-story brick home in the Rock Creek neighborhood of Washington, D.C., fits into the neighborhood with a row of conservative homes, but the back presents a more unique facet—a line of windows, and a series of glass boxes jutting out from the main house. Inside is equally unique with unconventional forms in wall panels, deep window frames, and built-in shelving, all made from plywood.
Pesce works with resin much in the way a glassblower works with his molten material. He molds the pieces and then manipulates the piece by hand as the material sets. The only difference: Pesce's creations are lightweight and virtually indestructible.
Architect Erick Mikiten helped Melanie and David Maher build a house in Livermore, California.
The residents now occupy two floors of the same West Village apartment where the previously lived below. A cantilevered staircase connects the two levels. Photo by Howie Guja Styling by Gorilla Styling
The cabins are made up of two layers of wood construction. The exterior layer is made of Larch wood with a custom glazing.
A spiraling staircase connects the home's three levels and leads into the foyer.
Wood WorksFaced with the challenge of a diminutive New York apartment in desperate need of a refresh, architect Tim Seggerman went straight to his toolbox to craft a Nakashima-inspired interior, featured in our November Small Spaces issue.
In his studio, Priatman blew up an aerial photograph of Surabaya, where he is based, to map his current architectural projects.
A larch stairway leads to the bedrooms and bathrooms. “We chose larch for its natural decay resistance, durability, and beauty,” Patano says.
The stairs can be made to span multiple levels, and are highly customizable in terms of material choice.
The School of Dance designed by Porro.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
