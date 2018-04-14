This kitchen in Austin, Texas, was designed by Royce Flournoy and expertly combines black, Shaker-style cabinets, white subway tiles, Carrera marble countertops, and wooden floors to create a balance between rustic warmth and industrial simplicity.
The faucets, which are made of copper plumbing fittings, reference the history of the building and its industrial roots.
A view into the exterior courtyard. Its tile floor mimics the tile treatment at the entry for cohesion and the perforated brickwork creates a lovely pattern when backlit at night.
In the combined kitchen and dining room, a skylight lets in lots of sunlight, and the table overlooks the courtyard.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
A planter is integrated under the open staircase leading to the upper floor, and a skylight in the roof illuminates the stairwell.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the courtyard for a breezy, indoor/outdoor environment.
The living area boasts nearly 10-foot-high ceilings that impart a feeling of airiness and spaciousness. Discreet, built-in storage in the floor at the top of the steps prevents clutter from accumulating.
"Funton Old Chelsea Yellow brick with a Flemish-like bond is used to directly pick up on the existing predominant brick style of the older neighboring houses,