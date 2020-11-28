As part of the built-in cabinetry beneath the stairs, Wilson included a pull-out bed that can be used by overnight guests.
Built-in cabinetry beneath the staircase provides extra storage space for the 1,024-square-foot home.
The ability to open the living and dining area to the pool and terrace makes the home ideal for entertaining.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The entryway opens to a glass-walled interior with views of the backyard pool and a zen garden planted just behind the glass to the right.
The event center is illuminated by large skylights overhead. The space opens to an outdoor deck. The design is a mix of store-bought and vintage with kilim rugs and woven baskets hung as wall art "to add a cozy factor and texture to the concrete and wood space," says Morgan.
Strategic openings and skylights—such as the one above the dining room table—provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. As a result, artificial lighting is only needed at night.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
Steve and Margaret Cegelski, a retired couple who invented a popular tire sealant, welcome guests to their Santa Barbara County home nearly every weekend for hiking, surfing, and horseback riding. Overnight visitors stay in the new guesthouse designed by Dan Weber of Anacapa Architecture and Steve Willson of Willson Design; the builder was Curtis Homes, and the structural engineer was Ashley & Vance Engineering. A green roof helps the structure disappear into the site high above the Pacific. “We wanted to capture the quality of the setting, but with minimal impact on the land,” says Weber.
A chandelier by Lindsey Adelman hangs overhead. The floor-to-ceiling windows throughout are by Fleetwood Windows.
A gravel path leads from the dining area to a bridge across the restored creek that runs along one side of the house.
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
In the land of large mountain lodge wannabes, two California natives tuck Utah’s first LEED for Homes–rated house onto the side of Emigration Canyon.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
Tapped by art collectors to design an inspirational residence in rural Montana, Jackson Hole–based Carney Logan Burke Architects crafted a modern house that frames the property’s extraordinary landscape views.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
Fusing the residence with its stunning backdrop was a priority for architect Dan Weber. It also stands out from the area’s abundance of estates with rolling gardens. "The shou sugi ban works really well with the native California landscape," he says. "The oak trees’ canopy is dark forest green."
Nestled within a forested site, the home is the perfect getaway for a family and their relatives and friends.
He is fond of telling the story of a large stone table he bought from an antique dealer. When the deliveryman arrived, his truck couldn’t fit through the gate, so Lolo hauled the table into the courtyard himself, inching it into place over several days.
Beyond the large, pivoting wooden gate lies the front entry.
Giant oak trees dominate, and offer coveted shade, in the courtyard.
The Hood River Residence features a generous outdoor patio area that collects the public spaces of the home into one large indoor/outdoor entertaining space.
In the dining room, an Andover custom table by Room and Board and Globus Chairs from Design Within Reach continue the neutral color palette. The white, monochromatic kitchen has quartz countertops by Prestige and Phoenix Ivory Counter Stools from CB2.
Some of the furnishings came from the homeowners’ Dallas home, including the wooden chairs they purchased 35 years ago. The sofa is the Madison Sleeper Sofa from Bo Concept, while the side table is from Target. The lamp is from CB2. A British, antique officer’s cabinet contrasts with a modern bookshelf from Crate and Barrel.
The architecture firm tackled the hardscape: patios, pathways, and gabion walls. Landscape designer Marilyn Guidroz worked with existing native plants on the site and added more species to ensure there would be blooms year-round for the bees kept by resident Ron Krohn.
Pole Pass Retreat | Olson Kundig
