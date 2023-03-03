SubscribeSign In
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
The living spaces and back bedroom feature Kahrs’ Oak Johan wood flooring.
A neighbor harvests bell peppers in the garden.
A neighbor harvests bell peppers in the garden.
Finland (male) - named after a trip Mike took the year ofBathroom floor tile - Waterworks Bathroom wall tile - Ann Sacks Bathroom plumbing - Waterworks his birth, and Mikes love of Scandinavian design
Finland (male) - named after a trip Mike took the year ofBathroom floor tile - Waterworks Bathroom wall tile - Ann Sacks Bathroom plumbing - Waterworks his birth, and Mikes love of Scandinavian design
An open air roof deck with a black sunshade makes for an idea lunch and coffee hangout for En Masse team members.
An open air roof deck with a black sunshade makes for an idea lunch and coffee hangout for En Masse team members.
Custom walnut cabinetry conceals appliances from view in the couple's galley kitchen. Stainless steel countertops are welded in with the sink, and sleek Waterworks tile add interest.
Custom walnut cabinetry conceals appliances from view in the couple's galley kitchen. Stainless steel countertops are welded in with the sink, and sleek Waterworks tile add interest.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
The couple dismantled their cozy leather couch so that it could fit through the door.
The couple dismantled their cozy leather couch so that it could fit through the door.
As Wright’s first L.A. project, the iconic Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921 and was filled with challenges from beginning to end. Enter Aline Barnsdall, the wealthy oil heiress and arts patron who held the dream of having a live-in venue to produce her own avant-garde plays. Wright wanted to create a design that would be defined by the region and that took advantage of Southern California's temperate climate. To do this, each interior space is echoed with an exterior space in the form of pergolas, porches, outdoor sleeping quarters, glass doors, and rooftop terraces that look out to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Angeles Basin.
As Wright’s first L.A. project, the iconic Hollyhock House was built between 1919 and 1921 and was filled with challenges from beginning to end. Enter Aline Barnsdall, the wealthy oil heiress and arts patron who held the dream of having a live-in venue to produce her own avant-garde plays. Wright wanted to create a design that would be defined by the region and that took advantage of Southern California's temperate climate. To do this, each interior space is echoed with an exterior space in the form of pergolas, porches, outdoor sleeping quarters, glass doors, and rooftop terraces that look out to the Hollywood Hills and the Los Angeles Basin.