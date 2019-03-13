Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Giulietti / Schouten AIA Architects
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
1
Collection
Followers
Following
Stories
An Energy-Efficient House Revels in Views of a Lush Forest
In a protected Oregon forest, a sustainably minded retreat crafted for a pair of empty nesters connects deeply with nature.
Lucy Wang
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Top-Shelf Libraries
Take a page from their books—these modern home libraries from the Dwell community are seriously impressive.
Samantha Daly
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Soothing Bathrooms
Soak in the views with these tranquil bathrooms from the Dwell community.
Samantha Daly