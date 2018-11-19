At the family home of an Israeli architect, modern and light-filled interiors enliven a brutalist, raw concrete structure.
Located in the city of Ramat HaSharon near Tel Aviv, the home that Pitsou Kedem designed for himself and his family boasts a powerful and striking horizontal form with a low silhouette.
At the back of the house, a glazed wall slides open to connect with a spacious green terrace.
As the screens move throughout the day, the outdoor space can either stay enclosed or upon up to the landscape, further enhancing the seamless connection between indoors and outdoors.
From the impressive detailing in the custom millwork and stonework to the stellar views, the home is a sight to behold.
