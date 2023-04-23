SubscribeSign In
3905 NE Holman in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,175,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design / (W)here Real Estate.
3905 NE Holman in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,175,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design / (W)here Real Estate.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.
West Facade
West Facade
Rear Courtyard
Rear Courtyard
Vanity Detail
Vanity Detail
Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle’s new RV is designed to operate off the grid indefinitely.
Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle’s new RV is designed to operate off the grid indefinitely.
In the kitchen, Lewis was in awe of the beautifully restored cabinetry and wooden details, and wanted to leave things as is. She then added barstools from Article.
In the kitchen, Lewis was in awe of the beautifully restored cabinetry and wooden details, and wanted to leave things as is. She then added barstools from Article.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.