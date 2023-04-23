Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
g
Gretchen
Follow
9
Saves
Followers
Following
3905 NE Holman in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,175,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design / (W)here Real Estate.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.
West Facade
Rear Courtyard
Vanity Detail
Luxury travel trailer maker Living Vehicle’s new RV is designed to operate off the grid indefinitely.
In the kitchen, Lewis was in awe of the beautifully restored cabinetry and wooden details, and wanted to leave things as is. She then added barstools from Article.
Alaina and Geraldine love to hang by the pool, host dinners, and throw dance parties. Now that their ’50s family home has been refreshed by Studio Prineas, the fun can really begin.
Set behind the couple’s Silver Lake home, the two-story structure has a crisp white board–and–batten exterior.