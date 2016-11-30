The central living area features an open-plan kitchen, living space, and deck with views of Louttit Bay. To maximize energy savings, the house has a ducted reverse air cycle system from Fujitsu.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Designed with the biomorphic form language of 1950s American design in mind, these playful and sleek Turtle coffee tables feature a powder-coated stainless steel top and solid oak legs.
Muuto Under the Bell pendant lights are made from recycled plastic felt, which helps absorb noise and improve acoustics—a key feature in the open office.
Piet Hein Eek's wooden chairs add a touch of color to the monochromatic apartment. "I'm a fan of simple modern furniture, with a twist," says Carr. "I wanted to buy everything from Piet Hein Eek."
Here, Vázquez poses on a sofa by Avant Haus in the new space. The slatted enclosure houses a bathroom; a one-way mirror lets users see out without forfeiting their privacy.
In the living room, spare Scandinavian design takes center stage. Hans Wegner’s Wishbone chairs surround an Essay dining table by Cecilie Manz for Fritz Hansen; a mostly wood palette is enhanced by slate-gray brick around the fireplace. The paper lanterns throughout the home are a mixture of classics by Isamu Noguchi alongside those picked up in Japan and France.
The house uses only three interlocking materials: a self-heated concrete floor that eliminates the need for space-consuming radiators; double-glazed windows that let the outdoors in while keeping out the cold; and eight wooden panels manufactured in a Denmark factory during the winter months. “The interior walls are birch plywood to add warmth and texture to the rooms,” Larsen says.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
Often, the text that accompanies the images will provide information that is otherwise unable to be communicated through a photo—the thickness of a mattress, the way a fabric shimmers in sunlight, even suggestions on how to pair the item with other pieces.