Walnut storage, both open and closed, frames a black-painted wall with a fireplace at its center. The wall treatment can also hide a future television. "A dark wall is a great way to keep a large screen from feeling like a big black hole on the wall," notes the firm.
Three thin slabs have been staggered vertically through the space to create three distinct floors and allow light to flood in from the front, back, and roof. The white Saari kitchen makes the most of a compact space.
Brilliantly designed by architect James E. Norman, this home is striking and one-of-a-kind. The rock wood-burning fireplace, curved rock wall entrance and exposed post and beam construction all lend themselves to defining this mid-century modern's wholly unique style.
Architect Gary Gladwish designed a house on Orcas Island, Washington, for his mother, Marie, an artist. With wide, open planes, the home incorporates lasting solutions for all mobility stages.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s AgeLab developed the Age Gain Now Empathy System (AGNES), a wearable device that enables the user to experience the diminished faculties and dexterity that can come with age.
“There’s onsite bike sharing, an electric vehicle charging station, and a common area that invites interaction between residents,” Soheil says.
In San Diego, brothers Nima and Soheil Nakhshab built Sofia Lofts, a multigenerational micro-community with 16 units ranging from 600 to 1,000 square feet designed to accommodate tenants of all ages and abilities.
Though the couple currently utilize all three levels, they could live comfortably on one, with the walk-out basement and the room over the garage both serving as caregiver space.
Inside, open spaces and natural light keep the main living area accessible and uplifting.
The outdoor living room serves as both a counterpoint and extension of the interior, with amenities that include a Gandia Blasco dining table and bench, a Lynx grill, and a custom concrete fire pit designed by Kathleen Ferguson; it sits atop a bed of crushed white rock. A built-in bench runs along the length of the courtyard.
The Trues host parties in the glass-walled structure, located steps from their vacation home, or they escape to it to catch some rays and read a book. Bill reclines on cushions hidden under the reclaimed-fir floorboards that are propped up with Sugatsune hinges.
Sasa Mahr-Batuz explained his vision: “The idea was to create an environment that feels like it’s been in existence for a long time and is timeless—but at the same time, it’s imperative that it’s cozy, that it makes you want to come back, it feels familiar. It feels powerful.”
The master bedroom, which features a bed by Paolo Piva, an Egg chair by Arne Jacobsen, and a Ball pendant lamp by George Nelson, opens directly onto a verdant patio. The metal shutters at the bottom of the window keep out flying embers in case of fire.
Windows and terraces were designed to frame specific vistas ranging from rural pastures to vineyards, olive groves, and the Hanging Rock outcrop. “The views are very controlled,“ Titania says.
On the rooftop deck is an outdoor fireplace clad in cement board panels, plus a custom wych elm table by Arnold d’Epagnier and Charles Outdoor sofas by B&B Italia.
The couple, both surfers and beach lovers, wake up to stunning views of the azure-blue Southern Ocean in their otherwise monochromatic eucalyptus master bedroom. Wardle's firm designed the bed base, and the panel in the ceiling hides a television.
Sloped ceilings, covered with stained Western red cedar, add warmth to the interior (bottom). “We set out to design using the best of what modernism has to offer, but to try to execute that in a way that is livable and home-like,” says architect Jonathan Feldman. The bedroom contains an A. Rudin bed and a Beau chair from Room & Board. It opens onto a deck with an aluminum awning
Olson worked with Jessie Sweet to design the interiors. The kitchen hosts cabinetry from Oregon Custom Cabinets and a specialized window is integrated into the backsplash.
Robinson punched two large openings through the primary wall in the center of the house to create a larger, more inviting living environment. The kitchen includes white oak flooring, rift-cut white oak veneer cabinets, and ceramic tile from Heath.
Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture restored the exterior of the house in order to resurface the original wood facade, which had been covered up by vinyl siding at one point. They turned the unused attic into a “FifthSquare”: a box-like structure that acts as an office and mini-theater, complete with a ceiling-mounted projector and drop-down screen. The exterior of the extension is clad with charred cedar, which integrates smoothly into the asphalt shingle roof.
Within the 3,500-square-foot interior, the neutral setting acts as a serene canvas for the owners’ art and furniture collections. When touring the home, you’ll also find a 600-square-foot exterior terrace.
The interior is filled with a range of salvaged woods. Throughout the space, you’ll find floors made of white oak from Oregon, reclaimed red oak, and cork. The open kitchen features quartz counters, an induction cooktop, and salvaged wood accents.